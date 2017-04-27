Peter Frampton Lobbies Senators in Washington on Behalf of Songwriters

Most of the time you hear ‘Baby I Love Your Way,’ Peter Frampton gets nada. The iconic singer-songwriter paid a visit to Capitol Hill yesterday where he and others spoke on behalf of their plight.

Frampton Comes Alive On Capitol Hill With ASCAP's 'Stand With Songwriters' Advocacy Day https://t.co/lLkguosl36 via @billboardbiz pic.twitter.com/Cans56SnHj — Sumo Seats™ (@SumoSeats) April 26, 2017

Addressing what many songwriters see as an inequitable and unjust royalty system, Frampton says, “For all the streaming companies that played ‘Baby I Love Your Way’ — some 56 million times — I got $3,000. That’s not going to even cover the mortgage payment… well maybe one mortgage payment.

“The market place has changed rapidly and the work of all American songwriters is completely undervalued. We’re the most regulated small business there is. 70 percent of what we earn as songwriters is regulated by the Federal Government. There isn’t any other artistic industry that’s regulated like that. The consent decrees are outdated, they began in 1941 and the last update was in 2001. These are the things we need changed and updated. It’s not so much for me anymore. It’s for new songwriters who are coming along — otherwise who wants to be a songwriter?”

Joining Frampton were fellow songwriters Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20, Eric Bazilian and Rob Hyman of The Hooters, the production and songwriting team of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and Paul Williams, who is also ASCAP’s chairman and president.