Rabbit, Set To Be World’s Largest, Died On A United Flight

A giant rabbit died mysteriously on a United airlines flight from London to Chicago. Simon, a 3-foot, 10-month-old continental giant rabbit, was found dead on a Boeing 767 after if landed in Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The owner, a breeder who was transporting Simon to a celebrity buyer, had this to say, “Simon had a vet’s check-up three hours before the flight and was fit as a fiddle. Something very strange has happened and I want to know what. I’ve sent rabbits all around the world and nothing like this has happened before. The client who bought Simon is very famous. He’s upset.”

Via Mashable