Target Planning $220 Million Renovation On 28 DFW Stores

Target is planning a massive renovation project that will see an immediate complete overhaul of 28 stores located in DFW this year alone. This is all part of plan to bring more people into the stores, as executives are seeing a huge decrease in sales and profits against the ever growing competition of online shopping.

The 28 stores will continue to operate while they are under construction, with each taking anywhere from 12 to 16 weeks to complete. Each of the stores will see an upgrade to their lighting, floors and fixtures, along with new paint jobs. They will install self-checkout lanes, and new order pick-up counters, and apparel, home, and beauty merchandise will have updated displays with new mannequins.

The 28 DFW stores that will undergo the massive renovations include:

April

Lake Worth, Weatherford

May

Addison, Grapevine

June

Fort Worth (Central),. North Dallas (Coit Road), Mansfield, Plano West, Watauga, Frisco, North Euless

July

Rockwall, Burleson, Waxahachie

August

Dallas Love Field, Frisco, Dallas Northeast

October

Medallion, North Richland Hills, Flower Mound, Mesquite, Hurst, Fort Worth Cityview, McKinney Southwest, Denton, Allen, North Lewisville

