Texas Police Officer Creates Positive Public Relations… with SALSA Dancing!

Last Saturday, San Antonio police responded to a noise complaint and learned… the noise… was music… at children’s dance club, where kids were having a dance-off.

Instead of shutting the event down and ending their fun, the officer joined in!

Leslie Sapp says the officer’s dancing with her daughter changed her perception of police.

Nothing like good public relations.

Fist-pounds, hi-fives and “oh yeahs!” to San Antonio Police…:).

