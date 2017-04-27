Texas Police Officer Creates Positive Public Relations… with SALSA Dancing!

April 27, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Police, Police Public Relations, Salsa, San Antonio Police, San Antonio Police Officer Salsa Dancing

Last Saturday, San Antonio police responded to a noise complaint and learned… the noise… was music… at children’s dance club, where kids were having a dance-off.

Instead of shutting the event down and ending their fun, the officer joined in!

Leslie Sapp says the officer’s dancing with her daughter changed her perception of police.

Nothing like good public relations.

Fist-pounds, hi-fives and “oh yeahs!” to San Antonio Police…:).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live