The Best Sandwich in Texas is in McKinney

Of course a BBQ brisket sandwich represents our great state.

Mental Floss published a list of all the best sandwiches in all 50 states. They used customer and professional reviews from each state to settle upon 50 sandwiches.

The list is full of grilled cheese and reubens, but of course Texas sticks out with its BBQ sandwiches. The best sandwich in Texas is Hutchins BBQ in McKinney. Hutchins has been around since 1978 and uses pecan wood to slow smoke all of their meats, including the brisket in their BBQ sandwich.

This isn’t the first time Hutchins is being recognized for their BBQ, both The Dallas Observer and Texas Monthly magazines have claimed that its one of the best in the whole state.