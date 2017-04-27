WATCH The Simpsons’ “Donald Trump’s First 100 Days In Office”

April 27, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump's First 100 Days In Office by The Simpsons, Fox, The Simpsons

This Sunday night, The Simpsons will air Donald Trump’s First 100 Days In Office!

For an early look, take a seat, have a doughnut, and if you’re off work and no where near your steering wheel, enjoy a beer… with Homer and Marge… :).

Yes, it’s a little on the dark side, but taking into consideration little love between President Trump and FOX, it’s not surprising… lol!

Doh!

