WATCH The Simpsons’ “Donald Trump’s First 100 Days In Office”

This Sunday night, The Simpsons will air Donald Trump’s First 100 Days In Office!

For an early look, take a seat, have a doughnut, and if you’re off work and no where near your steering wheel, enjoy a beer… with Homer and Marge… :).

Yes, it’s a little on the dark side, but taking into consideration little love between President Trump and FOX, it’s not surprising… lol!

Doh!

