Why Do People Think Doris Roberts Just Died?

Have you seen a lot of your Facebook and Twitter friends posting about the death of Doris Roberts recently? Maybe a couple of posts like these…

So sad to hear "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Doris Roberts passed away. She often came on Good Day and was so… https://t.co/lD5QCz4UmH — Lauren Przybyl (@fox4lauren) April 26, 2017

Doris Roberts died … don't talk 2 me for the rest of the day — EUNBIS BITCH (@PLSCHOKECECE) April 27, 2017

RIP Doris Roberts 🌹 you always made me laugh — Lee 🌸 (@seshLIYAH) April 27, 2017

Were you confused? Yeah, we are too!All of these tweets came from yesterday, April 26th, 2017.

Apparently, there a people still out there who weren’t aware that the Everybody Loves Raymond star died…OVER A YEAR AGO! In the event your friends don’t believe us, here’s the original story from April 19th, 2016.

RIP Doris. We still miss you a year later.

Now, what else can we settle for you.