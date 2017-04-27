Why Do People Think Doris Roberts Just Died?

Have you seen a lot of your Facebook and Twitter friends posting about the death of Doris Roberts recently? Maybe a couple of posts like these…
Were you confused? Yeah, we are too!All of these tweets came from yesterday, April 26th, 2017.
Apparently, there a people still out there who weren’t aware that the Everybody Loves Raymond star died…OVER A YEAR AGO! In the event your friends don’t believe us, here’s the original story from April 19th, 2016.
RIP Doris. We still miss you a year later.
Now, what else can we settle for you.