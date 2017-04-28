Beer Yoga Is The Latest Workout Craze

April 28, 2017 8:55 AM By Rebekah Black
beer yoga, exercise, gym, Workout

Love beer, but hate the calories? You should try Beer Yoga!

It’s the best of both worlds, where you can get tanked while you workout! Unfortunately, this amazing combination hasn’t made it to the United States just yet, but it’s pretty popular in Asia.

Now, if you are expecting to just go in and drink all night, the yoga part is no joke. It’s a legit workout. Founder yogi Jhula says…

“We take the philosophies of yoga and pair it with the pleasure of beer-drinking to reach your highest level of consciousness.”

Ok, we’re on board!

