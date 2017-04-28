Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: April 28-30

Here’s The 98.7K-LUV Top 9 #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW

Friday

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels – 7:05pm – Globe Life Park

Friday & Saturday

Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Party at Star in Frisco

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels – 6:15pm – Globe Life Park

Friday – Sunday

Art In The Square at Southlake Town Square – according to their website, “Our festival has grown to one of the top small art shows in the nation. We look forward to celebrating our 18th year with you!

47th Annual USA Film Festival at Angelika Film Center and Cafe (Dallas)

Denton Arts and Jazz Festival at Quakertown Park – per their website, “Jazz it up by attending the annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival. Great music, good food, beautiful art and many activities are planned for the whole family in Denton, Texas, where FUN IS THE THING and JAZZ IS KING! The Denton Quakertown Park, on 32 acres in the heart of downtown, provides the perfect setting for the 2 ½ day event that is free to the public. The Denton Festival Foundation, Inc., in cooperation with the City of Denton, the American Federation of Musicians with the Music Performance Trust Fund, produces the festival with support from individual and corporate sponsorships. Over 3,000 musicians, artists and performers attract over 225,000 annually to enjoy the culturally diverse music and art.

Saturday

World’s Largest Dog Day at Dr. Pepper Ball Park “Bark In The Park” – their Facebook page notes, “The goal for this event is to bring together the loving dog parents of DFW and their sweet, furry kids together for an adventure-filled day! This will be a family-friendly event in which people can come out and gather together as a community to mingle, have fun, and help a great cause! We expect anywhere from 1,000 – 5,000 attendees.” (weather permitting – rain may move the event to Sunday)

Sunday

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels – 2:05pm – Globe Life Park

Now – May 29

Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds in Waxahachie – offers interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style set in the days of King Henry VIII! Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for a king. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events. Congratulations to all our 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!

