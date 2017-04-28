Benbrook Police Arrest Student With Gun at Western Hills High School in Ft. Worth

April 28, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Ft. Worth ISD, Ft. Worth TX, Penbook Police Dept., School Lockdown, Western Hills High School in Ft. Worth TX

Early this morning, Western Hills High School in Ft. Worth ISD was placed on lockdown due to a report of a student with a gun on a school bus.

Fortunately, panic was averted.

Benbrook Police found the student and the weapon, which was discovered unloaded.

After a 20 minute lockdown, Western Hills High returned to normal operations.

The unidentified student will face charges and major thank you to Benbrook Police for their quick action.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live