Benbrook Police Arrest Student With Gun at Western Hills High School in Ft. Worth

Early this morning, Western Hills High School in Ft. Worth ISD was placed on lockdown due to a report of a student with a gun on a school bus.

Fortunately, panic was averted.

Benbrook Police found the student and the weapon, which was discovered unloaded.

After a 20 minute lockdown, Western Hills High returned to normal operations.

The unidentified student will face charges and major thank you to Benbrook Police for their quick action.

