See What Critics Say About “The Circle” (Tom Hanks, Emma Watson) and Action/Sci-Fi “Sleight”

The Circle is a gripping modern thriller starring Emma Watson (Harry Potter), Tom Hanks (Sully) and John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). When Mae (Emma Watson) is hired to work for the world’s largest and most powerful tech & social media company, she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity.

Blake: The Circle… according to my trusted sources, goes in a circle… leaving unanswered questions, including, “why did I see this movie”. Tom Hanks and Emma Watson star, but cannot save this film for the rental world, any time soon.

A young street magician (Jacob Latimore) is left to care for his little sister after their parents’ passing and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her.

Blake: when film companies question the mass appeal possibility of a film they’ll test it with a limited release. Such is the case with Sleight. My sources say expect this movie to be released to more theaters, soon. See it before everyone else does and I expect greater things ahead for director J.D. Dillard.

Well, at least Sleight gives you a reason to go to a new movie, and wisely released now before Guardians Of The Galaxy rules the box-office world.

