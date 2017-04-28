The Rock Asks An Interviewer To Rub Him Down With Baby Oil

As we approach the release date of the new Baywatch movie, The Rock, Zac Efron, and the rest of the cast have been popping up in interviews all over the place. However, this one in particular might be the most memorable interview of all time.

We’re talking The Rock and baby oil!

Interviewer Nick Mundy, doing what every woman on Earth wants to do, got the opportunity to lube up The Rock! Here’s the kicker though…The Rock is the one who suggested it! Apparently baby oil brings out the definition in his muscles!