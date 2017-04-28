Watch The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions!

Tomorrow/Saturday night, HBO will air the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductions!

Inductees include:

“Journey“…

“Yes“…

“E.L.O.“…

Nile Rogers of “Chic” (which will open for Earth, Wind & Fire – Sunday July 23 at American Airlines Center – listen this coming M-F during the Drive@5 between 5:45 and 6 to WIN tickets!)

Pearl Jam

Joan Baez

Tupac Shakur

It’ll be cool to see “Yes” original lead singer Jon Anderson together with the group for the first time since 2008. Plus, Journey and lead singer Arnel Pineda jam out some tunes!

