Canton, TX Hit By 4 Deadly Tornadoes

On Saturday evening, the surrounding areas near Canton, Texas were hit by four deadly tornadoes.
At least four people lost their lives. That number could rise as search teams try to work their way through all the wreckage. The were also numerous injuries. According to Canton’s Mayor, Lou Ann Everett, there are at least forty-nine tornado related injuries.
Of course, there are tons of pictures and videos coming out of the horrific events. Simply terrrifying to say the least.
Sadly, some places were leveled.
Our thoughts a prayer are with Canton and the surrounding areas. If you would like to help, you can donate HERE.