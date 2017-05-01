Canton, TX Hit By 4 Deadly Tornadoes

May 1, 2017 6:17 AM

On Saturday evening, the surrounding areas near Canton, Texas were hit by four deadly tornadoes.

At least four people lost their lives. That number could rise as search teams try to work their way through all the wreckage. The were also numerous injuries. According to Canton’s Mayor, Lou Ann Everett, there are at least forty-nine tornado related injuries.

Here’s exactly where each tornado touched down…

Of course, there are tons of pictures and videos coming out of the horrific events. Simply terrrifying to say the least.

Here’s another view…

Sadly, some places were leveled.

An incredible damage photo from the deadly #Canton, Texas #tornado yesterday by NWS Fort Worth

A post shared by AccuWeather (@accuweather) on

Tornado damage from the deadly Canton, Texas tornado. Send good thoughts their way. Photo courtesy: FW NWS #canton #texas #tornado

A post shared by Firsthand Weather (@firsthandweather) on

Our thoughts a prayer are with Canton and the surrounding areas. If you would like to help, you can donate HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live