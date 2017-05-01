Canton, TX Hit By 4 Deadly Tornadoes

On Saturday evening, the surrounding areas near Canton, Texas were hit by four deadly tornadoes.

At least four people lost their lives. That number could rise as search teams try to work their way through all the wreckage. The were also numerous injuries. According to Canton’s Mayor, Lou Ann Everett, there are at least forty-nine tornado related injuries.

Here’s exactly where each tornado touched down…

4 Confirmed Tornadoes: Latest preliminary map of likely tracks and other damage. Our storm survey will take days! #Canton #txwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/jW8ZPJcAZ8 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 30, 2017

Of course, there are tons of pictures and videos coming out of the horrific events. Simply terrrifying to say the least.

Here’s another view…

Sadly, some places were leveled.

An incredible damage photo from the deadly #Canton, Texas #tornado yesterday by NWS Fort Worth A post shared by AccuWeather (@accuweather) on Apr 30, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Tornado damage from the deadly Canton, Texas tornado. Send good thoughts their way. Photo courtesy: FW NWS #canton #texas #tornado A post shared by Firsthand Weather (@firsthandweather) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Cars are tossed onto tree limbs and homes stripped down to the last bricks after #CantonTornado. @NBCDFW #NBCDFWStorms #Canton pic.twitter.com/BI58MRa9yF — Alice Barr (@AliceBarrNBC5) May 1, 2017

Take a look at this car in a tree! We found it off Highway 198 in south Van Zandt county #CantonTornado pic.twitter.com/hMrN3K63Kf — Stephanie Esquivel (@S_ESQUIVEL_TV) April 30, 2017

Our thoughts a prayer are with Canton and the surrounding areas. If you would like to help, you can donate HERE.