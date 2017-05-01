TORNADO RELIEF DRIVEDonate To Help Van Zandt County Tornado Victims Today From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Dallas EMT, Civilian Wounded In East Dallas Shooting

May 1, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: active shooter, Baylor Hospital, Breaking, Dallas, Dallas Fire and Rescue, Dallas Police Department, gunman, Shooting, Texas

According to a tweet from the Dallas Police Association there is an active shooter situation in Dallas.

Police say a Dallas Fire & Rescue EMT and an unidentified civilian were wounded in a shooting in east Dallas, in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street, just south of I-30 near Dolphin Rd.

Emergency crews were responding to a call around 11:30 Monday morning when they came under fire.

Witnesses tell 1080 KRLD they heard about 3 to 4 shots after ambulance and fire crews got to the scene.

Police along with SWAT teams are looking for an unidentified man they say is bald and may be walking with a limp, wearing dark green shirt and jeans. He may be armed with a rifle.

914cf0ec8a2e48a395d11e5faf9dd274 Dallas EMT, Civilian Wounded In East Dallas Shooting

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Dolphin Road is shut down in both directions at I-30. Only police are allowed in the area as the Air One police helicopter is searching overhead.

Nearby residents are being asked to stay in their homes.

More from CBS DFW right HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live