Dallas EMT, Civilian Wounded In East Dallas Shooting

According to a tweet from the Dallas Police Association there is an active shooter situation in Dallas.

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

Police say a Dallas Fire & Rescue EMT and an unidentified civilian were wounded in a shooting in east Dallas, in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street, just south of I-30 near Dolphin Rd.

Emergency crews were responding to a call around 11:30 Monday morning when they came under fire.

Witnesses tell 1080 KRLD they heard about 3 to 4 shots after ambulance and fire crews got to the scene.

Police along with SWAT teams are looking for an unidentified man they say is bald and may be walking with a limp, wearing dark green shirt and jeans. He may be armed with a rifle.

Dolphin Road is shut down in both directions at I-30. Only police are allowed in the area as the Air One police helicopter is searching overhead.

Nearby residents are being asked to stay in their homes.

More from CBS DFW right HERE.