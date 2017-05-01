HGTV “Fixer Upper” Star Chip Gaines Sued For $1,000,000

CBS 11 reports former real estate partners of Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines of Waco have filed a $1,000,000 lawsuit against Gaines, claiming Chip bought them out before informing them HGTV decided to broadcast Gaines’ show, nationally.
Early Saturday, Gaines took to Twitter…
Hmm? In this matter, four years is a l-o-n-g time…
KWTX-TV reports Gaines’ attorney is “confident that these claims will be found to be merit-less.”
Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP