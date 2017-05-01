HGTV “Fixer Upper” Star Chip Gaines Sued For $1,000,000

CBS 11 reports former real estate partners of Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines of Waco have filed a $1,000,000 lawsuit against Gaines, claiming Chip bought them out before informing them HGTV decided to broadcast Gaines’ show, nationally.

Early Saturday, Gaines took to Twitter…

Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later "friends" reach out via lawsuit.. humm — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 29, 2017

Hmm? In this matter, four years is a l-o-n-g time…

KWTX-TV reports Gaines’ attorney is “confident that these claims will be found to be merit-less.”

