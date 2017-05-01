TORNADO RELIEF DRIVEDonate To Help Van Zandt County Tornado Victims Today From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM

HGTV “Fixer Upper” Star Chip Gaines Sued For $1,000,000

May 1, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: chris gaines, Fixer-Upper, hgtv, Waco TX

CBS 11 reports former real estate partners of Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines of Waco have filed a $1,000,000 lawsuit against Gaines, claiming Chip bought them out before informing them HGTV decided to broadcast Gaines’ show, nationally.

 

Early Saturday, Gaines took to Twitter…

Hmm? In this matter, four years is a l-o-n-g time…

KWTX-TV reports Gaines’ attorney is “confident that these claims will be found to be merit-less.”

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live