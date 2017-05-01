Pack Up + Go Travel Will Send You To A Surprise Location For Your Next Vacation

Would you be willing to go on vacation without knowing where you were being sent?

Pack Up + Go Travel will plan your next three day weekend. However, there’s just one catch. Your destination is a complete and utter surprise!

Here’s how it works, you answer a few questions…budget, dates. etc. Pack Up + Go Travel books everything. Then a week before it’s time to go, they will send you weather information, suggest items to bring, and let you know where need to show up to leave for your getaway. A few days before you leave, you will get another envelope with your final destination, however, you aren’t supposed to open it until your departure time.

Fun!