Prepare Yourselves, The Hot Dog Taco Combination You’ve Always Needed Is Here

May 1, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: combination, Food, hot doco, Hot Dog, Sandwich, Taco, Weird

Ok.  There is no turning back now.  We’ve gone too far.  It doesn’t matter if you want this, you absolutely need this in your life.

Lauren Miyashiro is a writer for Delish, and always on the cutting edge of brand new cuisine, drew inspiration after seeing a coworker combine the greatness of hot dogs and grilled cheese.  She took that smash hit and made a masterpiece with the Hot Dog Taco, or “Hot Docco” for brevity’s sake.

She says there really is no rhyme or reason to writing a recipe for your own Hot Docco, it just sounds like you need to follow your dreams and listen to your heart and it will guide the way for you.

Our mouths are watering already.

Via Delish

