Prom Date Hilariously Falls Down The Stairs While Mom & Dad Are Trying To Get Pics

Ahhhhh, prom. It’s the greatest night of the year for any high school Junior or Senior. It’s a time to get all dressed up, eat at a fancy restaurant, and dance to night away…that is if you make it through the picture session with your parents.

Jordyn McManus and her date almost didn’t make it to prom. Before the night even started, the couple had a hard time just getting down the stairs for the pre-prom pics.

In what we’re calling the ultimate prom entrance fail…Jordyn’s date nearly killed himself falling down the stairs.

https://twitter.com/jordynmcmanus_/status/856204525111267329/video/1

As far as we know, the kid wasn’t hurt, so you can continue laughing now. And some words of wisdom to Jordyn’s date…you might want to scuff up those new kicks before you wear them.