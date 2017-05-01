Sofia Vergara Convinced Her Hubby Joe Manganiello To Ride The Inflata-Bull

May 1, 2017 7:57 AM By Rebekah Black
Last week, Sofia Vergara went bull riding in her swimming pool and miserably failed. Needless to say, but it was hilarious.

As you can imagine, anyone who dares to ride this Inflata-Bull will inevitably get bucked off. Sofia, realizing that she might have a gold mine of hysterical videos featuring her family and friends on her hands, somehow managed to convince her hubby Joe Manganiello to take it for a ride.

After a little wavering, taking his time to gain his balance, he nailed it!

I asked him just to get on it, not to drown him!!!!!!😂😂😂😂 #tookhimonetry😒

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Just look at that grin! He knows he just schooled her on the Inflata-Bull. Dang Manganiello! Must you be perfect at everything!

