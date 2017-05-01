The Cast Of The Godfather Reunited For A Q&A At The Tribeca Film Festival

May 1, 2017 5:30 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: 45th anniversary, Al Pacino, Diane Keeton, Francis Ford Coppola, James Caan, q & a, Robert DeNire, Robert Duvall, Talia Shire, The Godfather, Tribeca Film Festival

A little over forty-five years ago, The Godfather hit theaters. Perhaps in honor of it’s anniversary, Robert DeNiro managed to pull off the impossible…he reunited the entire cast at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Robert DeNire, Diane Keeton, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Talia Shire, and Director Francis Ford Coppola got together on stage after a special screening of The Godfather, Parts I and II. For a solid hour and twenty minutes, the cast told old stories and shared behind the scenes moments. Apparently,  they all mooned each other at some point during filming.

How cool is that!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live