Val Kilmer Admits He Did Have Cancer

While answering questions on Reddit, Val Kilmer revealed he “did have a healing of cancer” and was still dealing with a swollen tongue.

“Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather,” said Kilmer, who’s 57.

The speculation grew when friend Michael Douglas said Val was dealing with throat cancer, which Kilmer denied – saying that his only recent contact with Michael had been to seek advice over a lump in his throat.

Val is best known for his work in the films Heat, The Doors and Tombstone and worked with Michael Douglas on The Ghost and the Darkness.

Here’s what Val said in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) thread.