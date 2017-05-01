UPDATE: CBS 11, Salvation Army and Albertsons Fundraiser Set For Today For Van Zandt County Tornado Victims

Four tornadoes cut thought Van Zandt County Saturday, with some of the worst damage in Canton (60 miles east of Dallas), as reported by CBS 11.

Four lives were lost, vehicles were flipped over, trees toppled, homes and businesses ripped apart, and some… completely leveled.

Search and rescue teams are searching through debris, and anyone found injured is taken to Canton High School where a triage center is operating with ambulances on standby. Area hospitals are treating dozens of the injured. Two are in critical condition.

Canton, Eustace and Fruitvale school districts cancelled classes today for families to focus on cleanup.

Canton officials are asking area residents to conserve water due to three city wells losing power. Eustace is under a boil-water alert. Fruitvale doesn’t have running water, period.

Kyle Carpenter and Jessica Carter were to be married Saturday, but their dream day turned into horror when a tornado came through, throwing cars around like toys and sending family members into live-saving mode. Sadly, Jessica Carter’s step dad Rusty Barlow, lost his life in the storm.

Students from Edgewood High School had planned to have their prom Saturday night at a rustic barn in Canton, but the event was cancelled 30 minutes before the tornadoes came. Some students arrived, not knowing of the cancellation. Tornado sirens prompted the barn’s owner Reagan Sumner and adults at the event to gather around 20 people into a restroom, which was one of the only parts of the barn left standing after the tornado ripped through and left. Sumner estimates $1,000,000 in damage.

Gov. Greg Abbott visited Canton yesterday and said, “In response to the devastation, I’m confident Texans will come together to rebuild and help their neighbors in need. I would like to express my deepest sorrow to the families of those lost, and thank the first responders for their preparedness and efforts to keep Texans safe.”

Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said early today the greatest need are funds for residents to rebuild.

Today, CBS 11, the Salvation Army and Albertsons will team for “The Ones For Texas Tornado Relief Drive”, 4pm – 6:30pm. Call 1-877-TEXAS (83927)-11 and make a donation to help the affected residents of Van Zandt County and Canton.

Deepest condolences to the families and friends of those lost, and to those who must now rebuild.