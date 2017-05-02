6 Jingles 80s & 90s Kids Will Never Forget

If you came of age in Dallas-Fort Worth during the 80s and 90s, you know these jingles. In fact, even though some of them haven’t been heard for 30 years, some of us could probably sing them in our sleep.

Over the weekend, the Dallas Morning News took a trip down Memory Lane and dug them up.You can see them all HERE.

Hopefully the kids are still in the car, because once they hear these they’ll be sure their parents grew up on another planet. But as they say, the test of any great jingle is whether it’s catchy. Considering most of us probably know some of these by heart, you’d have to say these made the cut.