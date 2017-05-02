UPDATE: Haslet Elementary School (near Ft. Worth) On Lock Down Due To Nearby Barricaded Suspect

Earlier today, Ft. Worth Police were assisting the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office due to what The Dallas Morning News reported as a barricaded suspect who ran into someone else’s home at around 6:3o a.m. in the 100 Brentwood Lane area, near Haslet County Line Rd. and Blue Mound Rd., according to Tarrant County Sherrif’s Office spokesman David McClelland. McClelland reports the suspect was being served a warrant at another address and fled to the address he is currently at. The homeowner was in a back offce

CBS 11 reports police are negotiating with the suspect, whom police tried to serve a warrant to at another address, when he fled to the address he is currently at. The homeowner of that address was in a back office, and left to warn deputies that he has weapons in the house.

Northwest ISD released this info on Facebook around 8:30am.

Haslet Elementary Principle Cynthia Webber released this statement…

