Jimmy Kimmel Got Emotional During His Monologue When Talking About His Newborn’s Open Heart Surgery

It’s a rare moment when funny man Jimmy Kimmel is brought to tears. We saw it when his Uncle Frank passed away. We saw it happen a little more recently when Don Rickles passed away. And now shortly after the birth of his baby boy, Billy.

At three days old, Billy underwent open heart surgery at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. As you can imagine, any parent would get emotional when trying to tell this story. However, for Kimmel he was more thankful than anything else…thankful for the care his son received, not to mention the care that this hospital does for so many other children. He also encouraged his audience to donate to Children’s in an effort to help other families.

Jimmy’s son, Billy, is now home with mom and dad and doing well!