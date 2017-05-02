Live Nation Is Kicking Off Summer With $20 Concert Tickets

Ready for summer?

Live Nation is kicking things off with $20 concert tickets! IN honor of National Concert Day, Live Nation is celebrating all week long! We actually spoke with Danny Eaton, the COO of Live Nation, who kicked things off this morning. Not only did he lay out all the details on how to get the $20 tickets, but he also told us a little bit about the Starplex revamp and the new convert venue coming to Irving this August!

Ok, so here’s how this works…

Between the hours of 8am local time on 5/2/17 and 11:59pm local time on 5/9/17 for participating shows only and while supplies last, you can get concert tickets for $20. All ticket purchases are subject to the Purchase Policy found here. Additional costs may apply, such as ticket delivery fees, depending on delivery method selected, ticket upgrades, parking, and other goods or services not explicitly included in the offer. Resale of tickets prohibited.

Click HERE to see what shows are available!