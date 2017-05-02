McDonald’s Introduces Fork Made Out Of French Fries

The Golden Arches truly have outdone themselves this time.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are pleased to introduce to you The Frork. This new dining tool is a fork, made out of french fries. No longer will you get salty fingers now that you don’t have to actually hold the fry. Plus, that little bit of spillage from your hamburger? You don’t have to feel bad about throwing it away. Scoop it up with your frork. and don’t look like a weirdo by using your fingers!

Come May 5, if you purchase a Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich, you will be gifted with a free Frork, as long as supplies last. And if the reaction on Twitter is any indication, supplies will not last very long.

Not sold on the #frork until it's dusted in Doritos crumbs and the handle is made out of a chicken nugget. — Tucker Ives (@tives) May 1, 2017

My reaction to the McDonald's 'Frork': pic.twitter.com/QTlQljw3Fv — Hayley Cuccinello (@HCuccinello) May 1, 2017

@NBCNews that is not a frork mcdonalds

this is a frork pic.twitter.com/I4OBZOus6O — darth:™ (@darth) May 1, 2017

Via Bustle