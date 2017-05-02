Rebekah Reviews: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

If you liked the first Guardians movie…you will like the sequel.

Much like the first one, it’s very funny, it’s got a great soundtrack, and a ton of action. However, this one is a little bit darker. You don’t exactly get that feel-good ending. For those of you who don’t know anything about the comics, you will probably be pleasantly surprised by the plot twists.

Unfortunately this is a hard movie to explain without giving away all the details. All you really need to know is that Star-Lord finally meets his father. Once again, the Guardians are called the save the galaxy. And as in any Marvel movie, things do not go according to plan.

Please don’t get me wrong, I really, really liked this movie. In fact, I want to see it again. However, I do have a few small complaints (for lack of a better word). Here we go…

Chris Pratt is great in the movie, but not for the same reasons he was so great in the first film. He kind of lost the funny. His role is a little more serious. He does have a few one-liners here and there, but overall Drax, Rocket, and even baby Groot outshine him.

The first Guardians was known for it’s awesome soundtrack. The sequel has an equally great soundtrack, however, I think the storytelling relied a little too heavily on the music. It almost seemed intrusive, like we have to work it in to every single scene. At one point the lyrics to “Brandy, You’re a Fine Girl” is the actual story.

Sylvestor Stallone could have been completely left out of the movie. Sorry. He was only in a few minor scenes. But the only reason for his appearance is to set up the future Guardians of the Galaxy and or for the third installment of the franchise. There’s no real character development, you just kind of know who he is and what he does and that’s it. He just doesn’t seem important to the movie.

On the other hand, there is some great action. It’s non-stop too. Don’t waste your money of the 3D though. You don’t really need it.

I also have to mention the real star of this movie, Michael Rooker aka Yondu. By the way, he has the coolest weapon of all time. In all honestly, he could have probably single-handedly saved the galaxy with his own weapon which would negate the need for the Guardians, but that’s another topic in itself.

Man, it sounds like I’m being really hard on this movie. I swear I liked it. There are a lot of funny moments. No, it isn’t as good as the first one, but that’s the way most sequels go. Go see Guardians 2 and sit through the credits.

I give it 4 out of 5 raccoon tears. Yes, Rocket cries in this movie too. That trash panda gets me every time.