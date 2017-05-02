Sears in Valley View Mall Closing After 45 Years

May 2, 2017 1:36 PM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Department Store, Sears, Valley View. Closing

If you’re a longtime local, this may tug at your heartstrings. Sears at Valley View in Dallas, which predates the mall itself, will be no more by July 15.

The Sears Auto Center is also closing – on May 27th. Signs are up outside the store but there have been other signs for some time. They reduced hours earlier this year and reduced the store itself from two levels to one a couple of years ago.

And with the other anchor stores gone — JC Penney in 2013, Macy’s & Dillard’s in 2008 – it looked to be a matter of time before we said goodbye to Sears. The owners have been planning a new multi-use development called Midtown which includes the still remaining AMC Theater.

