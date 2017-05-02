The Best & Worst Fashion From The Met Gala

May 2, 2017 6:07 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Bella Hadid, Blake Lively, costume institute, Fashion, Fundraiser, Jaden Smith, Madonna, met gala, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Rihanna, Selena Gomez

The Met Gala is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Costume Institute which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. It’s THE fashion event for just about any celebrity.

This year’s theme was inspired by designer Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between. In a way, Kawakubo breaks all the rules when it comes to fashion. For her, clothes don’t have to be flattering.

With that basic premise in mind…we have put together a list of best or worst dressed celebrities from the evening. We say best or worst because we aren’t sure who falls into what category. Take a look a judge for yourself.

Let’s start with Cara Delevingne, who decorated her head for the event.

Katie Holmes went with a more traditional look for the evening.

#metball2017 @zacposen @genevieveherr @djquintero

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Zendaya attended the world’s fanciest Jimmy Buffett concert.

Blake Lively took a different approach to feathers.

💙💙💙 @blakelively #versace #metgala #blue #feathers #wow

A post shared by BJ (@bjcole70) on

Bella Hadid opted for a lacy onesie.

Selena Gomez opted for something sweet and a little bit sexy.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Did anyone see Madonna on the red carpet. We couldn’t find her.

Ready Bitches! 🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫. Met Ball Gala! 😂

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Jaden Smith was spotted carrying around his old hair.

when u forget to bring flowers and u need to improvise #MetBall #JadenSmith (swipe 👉🏻)

A post shared by OfficialSeanPenn (@officialseanpenn) on

And then we have Rihanna, who pieced together all the fabric scraps to create one solid outfit.

This is why I love this woman @badgalriri always a step above and ahead of the rest.. stole the show completely! #metgala

A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on

There you have it…all the fashion from the Met Gala 2017.

