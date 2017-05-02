The Royal Family Shared The Most Adorable Pic Of Princess Charlotte In Honor Of Her 2nd Birthday

May 2, 2017 5:23 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: 2nd birthday, Birthday, Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of Cambridge, kate, Picture, Princess Charlotte, william

Happy 2nd Birthday to Princess Charlotte!

In honor of the precious birthday girl, mom and dad aka The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared the cutest photo ever of the Princess. This pic was taken back in April by Kate herself!

Ok, was Kate Middleton a photography major? That picture is amazing!

The Royal family also took a moment to thank everyone who sent birthday wishes to their baby girl.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live