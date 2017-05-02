The Royal Family Shared The Most Adorable Pic Of Princess Charlotte In Honor Of Her 2nd Birthday

Happy 2nd Birthday to Princess Charlotte!

In honor of the precious birthday girl, mom and dad aka The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared the cutest photo ever of the Princess. This pic was taken back in April by Kate herself!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday. 🎈 The photograph was taken in April 2017 by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do. A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on May 2, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

Ok, was Kate Middleton a photography major? That picture is amazing!

The Royal family also took a moment to thank everyone who sent birthday wishes to their baby girl.