Today Is “Jimmy John’s Customer Appreciation Day” with $1.00 Subs

Today is Jimmy John’s 2nd annual “Customer Appreciation Day” with $1 subs, at participating locations, according to Thrillist.com.

From 4-8pm, you can purchase the #1 – #6 sandwiches, the J.J.B.L.T. and Plain Slims for only $1.00 (excluding tax or upgrades you may request).

Plus, according to Jimmy John’s, “Yes! You may go through the line multiple times, at the store’s discretion.”

Click HERE to find out where the nearest participating locations.

Hmm? A #5 “Vito” original Italian sub sounds good to me…:). Wonder if each location has one of those fast talking guys waiting on you today…:)?

