Well if this isn’t perfect for summer poolside sipping.

Get excited for $4 four-packs of sparkling wine from Trader Joe's! https://t.co/3NhwlPVcdR pic.twitter.com/9S9KVWwsWq — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) April 30, 2017

Simpler Wines, a combo of Trader Joe’s and one of its Italian suppliers is selling 4-packs of vino: white and rose, in cans. They note the white is “slightly sweet and offers hints of honeydew while the rose is mineral with a light, red fruit flavor.” Whatever! It’s canned wine – yay! 😉

Not even their famed two-buck Chuck can beat the price of $4 for the pack.