WATCH Janet Jackson Speak About Her Separation, Health and Upcoming Tour That Comes To DALLAS!

Last year, Janet postponed 75 North American and European tour dates with her Unbreakable World Tour in order to have her son Eissa, who was born Jan. 3.

Janet Jackson took to YouTube last night to briefly mention separating from husband Wissam Al Mana, her physical health, and plans to resuming touring!

Janet has a history of very focused preparation for touring, including major work outs. I predict a very different looking Janet Jackson when her tour resumes Sept. 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette LA.

Janet’s State Of The World Tour will include 56 cities, including (4) stops in Texas:

Houston – Sat. Sept. 9

Austin – Sun. Sept. 10

San Antonio – Wed. Sept. 13

Dallas – Thursday Sept. 14th – American Airlines

After 6 Grammy awards, 2 Emmy awards, a Golden Globe Award, dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and being one of the top selling music artists in pop music history, Janet is preparing to prove her music prowess, once again!

Best wishes to Janet, her family, and here’s to an awesome tour!

Cheers!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP