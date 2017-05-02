WATCH Janet Jackson Speak About Her Separation, Health and Upcoming Tour That Comes To DALLAS!

May 2, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: American Airlines Center Dallas, Janet Jackson, Janet Jackson's "State of The World Tour", Marriage Separation, separation

Last year, Janet postponed 75 North American and European tour dates with her Unbreakable World Tour in order to have her son Eissa, who was  born Jan. 3.

Janet Jackson took to YouTube last night to briefly mention separating from husband Wissam Al Mana, her physical health, and plans to resuming touring!

Janet has a history of very focused preparation for touring, including major work outs. I predict a very different looking Janet Jackson when her tour resumes Sept. 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette LA.

Janet’s State Of The World Tour will include 56 cities, including (4) stops in Texas:

  • Houston – Sat. Sept. 9
  • Austin – Sun. Sept. 10
  • San Antonio – Wed. Sept. 13
  • Dallas – Thursday Sept. 14th – American Airlines

After 6 Grammy awards, 2 Emmy awards, a Golden Globe Award, dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and being one of the top selling music artists in pop music history, Janet is preparing to prove her music prowess, once again!

Best wishes to Janet, her family, and here’s to an awesome tour!

Cheers!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live