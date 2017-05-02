Watch Rangers-Astros Benches Clear After Pitch Thrown Behind Napoli

The Rangers took on the division rival / Lone Star State rival Houston Astros last night and it got… interesting.

‘Twas the first of 19 meetings they’ll have this season and things got heated in the sixth when pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. behind Mike Napoli.

Was it intentional? Maybe – Napoli hit a huge homer off McCullers earlier in the game. Also, Rangers pitcher Andrew Cashner hit two Astros batters, though neither of those appeared to be intentional.

The Astros won 6-2 and lead the AL West division with a 17—9 record.