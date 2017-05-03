Brad Pitt: Revealing His Emotional Healing

Eight months have passed since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie went their separate ways, and now GQ has released (3) Brad Pitt covers and a very revealing interview.

Part of Pitt’s healing, is coming via therapy…

“You know, I just started therapy. I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get the right one.”

On the subjects of the reported incident aboard a plane between Brad and son Maddox, the divorce and child custody issue…

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. After that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court—it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true. You spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

On moving out of his Hollywood Hills home…

“This house was always chaotic and crazy, voices and bangs coming from everywhere, and then, as you see, there are days like this: very…very solemn.”

On first not wanting the divorce…

“The first urge is to cling on. And then you’ve got a cliché: ‘If you love someone, set them free.’ Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return…”

Dealing with issues, including alcohol…

“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that’s part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve.”

Dealing with past mistakes…

“For me this period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street. I’m an asshole when it comes to this need for justice. I don’t know where it comes from, this hollow quest for justice for some perceived slight. I can drill on that for days and years. It’s done me no good whatsoever. It’s such a silly idea, the idea that the world is fair. And this is coming from a guy who hit the lottery, I’m well aware of that. I hit the lottery, and I still would waste my time on those hollow pursuits.”

Learn more by reading the GQ article.

Time can be a great healer or deepen improperly addressed wounds. Hope it proves healing for Brad, Angelina and their children.

