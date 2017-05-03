Brad Pitt Speaks About Divorce, Alcohol For First Time Since Divorce Filing

In a new interview with GQ, Brad Pitt reveals that he’s in therapy and has been sober for six months.

Brad admits that his drinking had gotten out of control and it caused many of the problems in his marriage. He says, “I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.” He adds, “For me this period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street.”

Brad and Angelina have tried to keep their divorce and custody battle out of the tabloids. Pitt says, “I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it. And of course it’s not done with any kind of delicacy or insight—it’s done to sell. And so you know the most sensational sells, and that’s what they’ll be subjected to, and that pains me.” Pitt initially agreed to supervised weekly visits with their six kids, but he and Angelina are now working with a private judge to design a more firm custody agreement.