Drunk Driver Asks Officer If He’d Like To Arrest Him in “Florida: The Second Chance State” – Take 52

May 3, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
In Vero Beach FL (80 miles north of West Palm Beach), 41-year-old Eric Smallwood recently pulled up behind an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation at a public boat ramp, according to Sebastian Daily.

Smallwood asked the officer if he wanted to make an arrest… because he… was DRUNK! LOL!

According to the officer, Smallwood smelled strongly of alcohol, had glassy eyes, swayed when stood, but was laughing and very cooperative!

Smallwood agreed to performing sobriety tasks, plus blew a breathalyzer test 3-times the legal limit.

Yes, Smallwood was arrested and taken to the Indian River County Jail, and was charged with DUI.

At least Smallwood had the sense to get off the road, not get into a boat, and turn himself in! Ha!

Another fine example of “Florida: The Second Chance State.” Make a mistake, and Florida will most likely give you one:).

