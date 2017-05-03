Husband Surprises His Wife With An Orchestra Playing The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Theme Song For Her Birthday

May 3, 2017 6:01 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Birthday, curb your enthusiam, Orchestra, Present, Surprise, Theme Song, TV Show

What’s the best present you’ve ever gotten on your birthday?

Hold that thought. Sorry, it won’t even come close to this gift. Instagram user @logic301 surprised his wife with an entire orchestra!

Instagram user @itsjessandrea turned 25-years-old Tuesday. While she was fast asleep in her comfy bed, her hubby, @logic301 was planning her big birthday surprise. Very quietly, under the couple outdoor balcony, @logic301 was setting up an entire orchestra to play his wife’s favorite TV show theme song…the theme of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

This is how I woke up my darling Wife @itsjessandrea on her 25th birthday!!!

A post shared by logic301 (@logic301) on

Besides being surprised, @itsjessandrea loved every single moment, saying she felt like a “Disney Princess.”

Relationship goals!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live