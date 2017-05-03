Husband Surprises His Wife With An Orchestra Playing The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Theme Song For Her Birthday

What’s the best present you’ve ever gotten on your birthday?

Hold that thought. Sorry, it won’t even come close to this gift. Instagram user @logic301 surprised his wife with an entire orchestra!

Instagram user @itsjessandrea turned 25-years-old Tuesday. While she was fast asleep in her comfy bed, her hubby, @logic301 was planning her big birthday surprise. Very quietly, under the couple outdoor balcony, @logic301 was setting up an entire orchestra to play his wife’s favorite TV show theme song…the theme of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

This is how I woke up my darling Wife @itsjessandrea on her 25th birthday!!! A post shared by logic301 (@logic301) on May 1, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Besides being surprised, @itsjessandrea loved every single moment, saying she felt like a “Disney Princess.”

woke up on my birthday to a orchestra 💗 am I dreaming?! thank you to my romantic husband @logic301 for doing this sweet surprise for me…you know how to make me feel like a Disney Princess everyday 💗 and thank you everybody for the birthday love!!!! you all mean so much to me!!!!! A post shared by Jessica Andrea (@itsjessandrea) on May 1, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Relationship goals!