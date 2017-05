Ooops, spoiler alert. Ok, surely by now you’ve read all the Harry Potter books and seen all the movies, so Snape’s death shouldn’t be a surprise.

Apparently, it’s a tradition for J.K. Rowling, the author of all the Harry Potters books, to apologize for a character she killed off. This year, she’s apologizing for Professor Snape.

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)… Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

So far, Rowling has apologized for killing off Fred Weasley and Professor Remus Lupin.

What do you say fans…can we forgive her?