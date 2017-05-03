KLUV World Tour: Iceland

Iceland is one of those bucket list trips that take your breath away. While we can’t totally guarantee that you will see the northern lights, we have picked a date that has a really good success rate! Now, before you ask…yes, it will be cold…you will wear your warm clothes and you will do like the Icelanders do. We did this same trip last year and it sold out in a matter of days, so we are offering it again and at the very same price!

~ Sharon Carr

Join us December 9th through December 15th, 2017.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

Per person based on double/triple occupancy$3399

Per person based on single occupancy$3749

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes…