Netflix Drops Marvels’ ‘The Defenders’ Trailer

May 3, 2017 10:47 AM
It’s finally here! ‘The Defenders’ is basically just ‘The Avengers’ but with the Netflix TV show characters, and it looks amazing.

The show will follow the story of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

The heroes are teaming up to save New York City from a villain played by Sigourney Weaver.

According to the Netflix video description, “This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.”

The show launches on the Streaming Service on August 18th, 2017.

