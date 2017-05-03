Police Investigate Murder-Suicide At North Lake College In Irving

UPDATE: 12:45pm – Irving Police saying that the suspect was found dead, along with at least one victim – calling it a ‘murder-suicide.”

North Lake College on MacArthur Blvd in Irving is reportedly on lockdown.

According to a tweet from the school, the college is on ‘Intruder Lock-Down’=. The Irving Police are saying the situation is an ‘active shooter’

Active shooter at Northlake College – avoid the area. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

The school is asking everyone to “Proceed with others to the nearest room and barricade and/or lock yourselves in the room.” according to their Facebook page. “Wait in place for further instructions from police. If you are not on campus, STAY AWAY for your own safety. We”ll update you as soon as we can.”

