Peter Cetera Once Went On Tour With A Broken Jaw

Saturday is the day of the big aTrolla Music Festival on the lawn next to Reunion Tower, and this week we talked to the headliner.

After an afternoon featuring KC and the Sunshine Band, Survivor, The Romantics, and others, the great Peter Cetera wraps things up Saturday night – and the former Chicago front-man joined us Tuesday to talk about his career, the world-wide popularity of his music, and the time he had to go on tour with a broken jaw.

So if you’re a member of the Peter Cetera fan club like we are, here’s a few minutes with one of the top hitmakers of the 80s and 90s.

Oh, and if your teeth are ever wired shut and you see a Frisbee flying right at your face, Peter says “Duck!”