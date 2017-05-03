Robin Williams Final Movie Coming Out Next Week in U.S.

Did you know Robin Williams had an unreleased film? Although we don’t see him in the film, we’ll recognize his voice.

Absolutely Anything is a sci-fi comedy about a group of aliens who give a random Earthling the power to do absolutely anything. Williams, who passed away just three weeks after finishing the movie in 2014, voices a talking dog. The movie was released in the U.K. back in 2015 and is just now coming to theaters in the U.S. next Friday. This is Williams’ third and final movie released after his death. The previous two were A Merry Friggin’ Christmas and Night at the Museum 3.

Absolutely Anything also features Simon Pegg, Kate Beckinsale, Rob Riggle, Eddie Izzard and the voices of Michael Palin, Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam, John Cleese and Eric Idle.