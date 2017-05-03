Salt Lick BBQ Comes to Grapevine in 2018

If there is one thing Texas knows, it’s Bar B Que. One of the more popular BBQ hotspots is Salt Lick based out of Driftwood, Texas, but will soon open a new location North Texas.

The original restaurant has been around for 50 years and has grown a true Texas-sized fan base. The popular Salt Lick BBQ will begin construction later this year in Grapevine.

The new location will feature their iconic open style BBQ pit in the center of the restaurant.

“We have searched the Metroplex the last 10 years for a site where the look and feel of the place would remind us of the hill country and allow us to recreate the backyard BBQ party we have in Driftwood. We have finally found a hill country home in Grapevine,” said Salt Lick BBQ owner Scott Roberts in a press release.

The restaurant is set to open in 2018, with construction beginning later this year to prepare their 10 acre lot.