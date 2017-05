OMG! OMG! OMG!

Shortly after take-off from Paine Field airport on Tuesday afternoon, a single engine plane crashed on a busy street near Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway. On it’s way down, the plane took out powerlines, a stoplight, and few cars.

The entire thing was caught on a dashboard camera by Guanting Li, who no doubt was freaking the heck out! Unbelievably, not one single person including the pilot was injured in the accident.