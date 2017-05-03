Summer Internships: See Which Companies Pay The Best!

May 3, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: AIG, Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, BlackRock, Bloomberg, Capital One, Deutsche Bank, ExxonMobile, facebook, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Summer Internships, Top Paying Summer Internships, VMware, Yahoo!, Yelp

Know someone looking for a high paying summer internship? If so, they’d better get moving… NOW!

CNN recently posted a list of the top paying internships (monthly salary)

  • Facebook$8,000
  • Microsoft – $7,100
  • ExxonMobil – $6,507
  • Salesforce – $6,450
  • AmazonApple, Bloomberg and Yelp – $6,400
  • Yahoo and VMware – $6,080

In addition:

  • BlackRock (investment management company) – $5,400
  • Capital One – $5,000
  • Deutsche Bank, AIG and Bank Of America – between $4,570 – $4,640

Last year’s college interns earned an average of $16.28 per hour/$2,600 per month.

Keep in mind, just 56% of last year’s college seniors who had internships… were paid., according to NACE.

My new 19-year-old son is in his first year at Texas Tech in Lubbock and recently told his mom and I that he found a couple internships there. Internships do not last long, so if you have a college student in your family, tell them to get moving… FAST!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live