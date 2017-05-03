The Eagles Are Suing Hotel California

Looks like The Eagles might not be so welcome at the Hotel California.

The Eagles are suing The Hotel California Todos Santos in Baja, Mexico over the use of the name of one of their most iconic songs. According to the legal documents, the hotel has been luring customers to stay there based on the idea that the hotel is affiliated with the band. Not only that, but the hotel is also profiting off of merchandise that has been branded as THE Hotel California. To add insult to injury, the hotel goes as far as playing the song “Hotel California” throughout the building.

Spend a legendary day at #HotelCalifornia, great food and the best atmosphere #TodosSantos pic.twitter.com/yjpwsuTyzF — Hotel California (@HotelCaliBaja) October 12, 2015

The Eagles are asking that the hotel stop all use of the their name, the song, etc. According to TMZ, the band is also asking for a nice chunk of change too.